Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Cut by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 31,221 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $87.11. 63,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,602,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.54. The company has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

