ABB (NYSE:ABB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.83. 1,009,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,615. ABB has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.6% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 13.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 8.1% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

