AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKFRY. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded AB SKF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded AB SKF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AB SKF currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Get AB SKF alerts:

SKFRY stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.32. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.