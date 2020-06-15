AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKFRY. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded AB SKF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded AB SKF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AB SKF currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

SKFRY stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.32. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

