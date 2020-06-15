Aave (LEND) Price Up 24% This Week

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Aave has a total market cap of $105.27 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can now be purchased for $0.0810 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, IDEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.27 or 0.05279658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031858 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004455 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (LEND) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Aave's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, ABCC, IDEX, BiteBTC, Alterdice, Kyber Network, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

