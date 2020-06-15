5,751 Shares in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank bought a new position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,444. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

