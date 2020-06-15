$3.18 Million in Sales Expected for Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report $3.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 million to $3.90 million. Sol Gel Technologies posted sales of $7.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $13.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 million to $18.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $43.39 million, with estimates ranging from $29.91 million to $54.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLGL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,109,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 32.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $8.06 on Friday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $164.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

