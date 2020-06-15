-$3.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will report ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.03). Southwest Airlines posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 322.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.15) to ($2.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,316,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

