$2.15 EPS Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $2.16. Primerica reported earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.77 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.37. Primerica has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $340,950.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,202.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 24,148 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

