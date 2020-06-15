$113.57 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will post sales of $113.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.51 million and the lowest is $81.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $542.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $892.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $826.19 million to $941.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $951.34 million, with estimates ranging from $643.11 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $472.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.43 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

LBRT opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $671.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 3.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $75,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

