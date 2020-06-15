$11.28 Million in Sales Expected for Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) to report sales of $11.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.40 million and the lowest is $11.16 million. Middlefield Banc reported sales of $11.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will report full year sales of $45.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.70 million to $46.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $46.61 million, with estimates ranging from $44.60 million to $48.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Middlefield Banc.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBCN. ValuEngine raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of MBCN opened at $20.80 on Friday. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $132.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 51,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 188,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 92,692 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 162,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 81,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. 28.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

