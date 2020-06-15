1,009,879 Shares in Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,009,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,564,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.57% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. 1,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,666. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $705.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPCH. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen purchased 2,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.