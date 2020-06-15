$0.70 EPS Expected for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Sanofi reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus increased their price target on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total transaction of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.00. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

