$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.56. BCE posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in BCE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BCE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in BCE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.5883 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.77%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

