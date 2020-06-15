$0.32 EPS Expected for SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.19. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.37 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMBK shares. ValuEngine cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $237.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth $180,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 28.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 148,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

