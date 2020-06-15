-$0.08 EPS Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNOV. BidaskClub raised MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 21.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $5.31 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

