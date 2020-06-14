Westpac Banking Corp Sells 27,790 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,790 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

Shares of ABMD opened at $241.68 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $285.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.61 and a 200 day moving average of $176.87.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

