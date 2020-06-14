Westpac Banking Corp Sells 25,900 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 269,053 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 75,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,488 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

