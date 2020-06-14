Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 176.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,562,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,399,000 after buying an additional 49,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,981,000 after buying an additional 68,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 517,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Also, Director Neil Lustig purchased 2,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

