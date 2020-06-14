Westpac Banking Corp Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 434.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Continental Resources by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 283,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Continental Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Continental Resources by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $144,519,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 7,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,265 shares of company stock valued at $139,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLR. Barclays cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

