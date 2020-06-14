VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stake Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,163 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of VMware by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,273,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of VMware by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $296,294,000 after acquiring an additional 173,604 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in shares of VMware by 142.1% in the first quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $211,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,094,725 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $132,571,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares during the period. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,574,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,954 shares of company stock worth $23,230,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

NYSE:VMW opened at $135.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average is $140.30. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $183.50.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

