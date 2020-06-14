Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 148.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,231,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928,020 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.24% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $46,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 164,375 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 75,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,483,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VSH shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $612.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

