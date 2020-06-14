Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Holdings Raised by Ajo LP

Ajo LP boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.05% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.67 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $111,824.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNDA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

