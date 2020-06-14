Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lessened its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 13.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 79.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

NYSE:VALE opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.07. Vale SA has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.