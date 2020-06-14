Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,103 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Unilever by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,044,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Unilever stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

