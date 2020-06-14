Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $14,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.93.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $226.63 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

