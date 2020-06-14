Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stake Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,085,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,024,000. AXA bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,575,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $27.14 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.40.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

