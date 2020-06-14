Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,446,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,360 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.62% of Trip.com Group worth $80,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,085,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

