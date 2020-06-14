Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Short Interest Down 5.9% in May

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the May 14th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Tech Data by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 922,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,663,000 after buying an additional 709,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tech Data by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,721,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tech Data by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 613,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,316,000 after buying an additional 463,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tech Data by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,310,000 after buying an additional 14,786 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tech Data by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 496,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,922,000 after buying an additional 312,630 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.86. Tech Data has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $151.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.84. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tech Data will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

