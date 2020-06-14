Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 62.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 520,171 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $11,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 3.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

