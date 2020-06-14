Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 3,043.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,182,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144,763 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.42% of Steven Madden worth $27,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 530,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,008,000 after purchasing an additional 398,175 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 273.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 304,759 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.