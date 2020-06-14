Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.31% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $47,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $138.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

