Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378,205 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 60,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $49,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,893 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,208 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,232 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 408,008 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 120,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,176 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.42.

Shares of LUV opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.