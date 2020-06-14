Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,487 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $5,046,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $411,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $126.91 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,252 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

