Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 324,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $53,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

SKX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,714,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,092 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

