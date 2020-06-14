Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,113,796 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.07% of Sally Beauty worth $27,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $13.46 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 3,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $35,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $123,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.