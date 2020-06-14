Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after buying an additional 1,362,263 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,470,000 after buying an additional 1,255,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 252.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,063,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 761,788 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

