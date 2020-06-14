Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 116.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,189,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Steris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,374,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Steris by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,856,000 after buying an additional 774,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,588,000 after buying an additional 600,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $151.82 on Friday. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

