Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,020 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

HAS stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.