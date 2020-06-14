Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 6,600 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Gartner were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

IT stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.