Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,920 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

In other news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $258.33 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $278.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.90.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.