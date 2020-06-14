Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,889 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

PEAK stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.11.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

