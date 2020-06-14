Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 63.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

