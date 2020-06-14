Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.20 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,180 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $172.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $195.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 48.86%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

