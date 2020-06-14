Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,784,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 950,009 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 180,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

TRST opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRST shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

In other news, EVP Scot R. Salvador purchased 8,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.22. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 189,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,426.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 112,926 shares of company stock worth $667,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

