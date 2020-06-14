Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

