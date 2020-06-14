Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires New Shares in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.09% of PC Connection at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

CNXN stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti lowered their target price on PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.