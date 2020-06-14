Portolan Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,643,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1,269.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,422.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,049.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,598.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.