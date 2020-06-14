Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,931 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 16,561 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $68,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.10.

In related news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $178,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

