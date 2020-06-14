Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,474 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $64,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,461 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,829,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,707,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 18.65%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.