Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Holdings Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,867 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

